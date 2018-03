When young John Glenn nestled in his bed, it may not have been sugar plums that danced in his head, but celestial bodies. A recently discovered pillowcase that belongs to the late U.S. Senator and space hero depicts revolving planets, stars and a view to space. At the center, a koala bear clings to a spacecraft, labeled “John” in blue embroidery. Glenn was the first American to orbit earth. The man who bought it said he wanted it because the image seemed to predict Glenn’s future career.