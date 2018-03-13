John Glenn preps for regional matchup with Sherman Tanks

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – For the fourth time in the last five years the John Glenn Little Muskies find themselves in the regional championship game. Now they’ll have to to stop a Sherman Tank.

John Glenn will meet the Unioto Sherman Tanks in the regional semi-finals on Thursday. The Sherman Tanks have had a strong season going 22-2. They are hoping to get to the state final four for the first time since 1991.

John Glenn is coming off a win over New Philadelphia in the district title game to get them back to the regionals. The last time they were there was in 2016 when they went through Athens on their way to the state title.

Justin Heacock was a sophomore on that John Glenn team. Now as a senior he’s ready to go back to the Convo.

“They’ve got a couple of good guards. A good post player. They’re overall a solid team. We’re looking forward to the challenge. We feel like we have a good game plan for them,” said Heacock.

The Little Muskies got to travel to Athens on Monday to practice and get acquainted to the 13,000 seat arena. Senior Casey Smith knows the co-MVL champion Little Muskies will have a lot of support come Thursday.

“We know this community is looking forward to coming down there. We know what it’s like to have a lot on our shoulders. We’re excited to go down there and have the opportunity to play a good game,” said Smith.

The game will tip off at 6:15. You can listen to the game on Z92 Radio.