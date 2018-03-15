John Glenn routs Unioto, moves on to regional title game

ATHENS, Ohio – The John Glenn Little Muskies opened the regional semifinals on a 15-0 run and never looked back as they beat Unioto 65-29 to move to the regional title game.

John Glenn shot lights out from behind the three-point line to build up the early lead. Shane Bonner was 4-of-4 on long balls in the first half and as a team John Glenn hit eight first half three pointers.

Bonner finished the contest with a game high 16 points. Sam Kumler was also in the double figures with 11.

The Little Muskies built up a 35-point lead in the fourth quarter to get the game to a running clock. That’s the third of John Glenn’s five post season games that have reached the running clock.

John Glenn will move on to the regional championship game on Saturday where they will take on Meadowbrook. That game will tip off at the Convo Center at 3 p.m. and you can hear all the action on Z92 Radio.