The John McIntire Library will host Women’s History Month lecture

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local library is gearing up to host a lecture this Saturday in honor of Women’s History Month.

The John McIntire Library has partnered with the American Association of University Women to bring Historian, Dr. Lorle Porter to deliver a lecture on immigration survival.

“It’s a partnership with the A.A.U.W. which is The American Association of University Women and we’re going to be hosting Dr. Lorle Porter who is well known in this area. She’s a local historian and she’s a professor from Muskingum University and she’s written a number of books,” said Amy Goffee, with The John McIntire Library.

Although the event will focus on women and immigration, Goffee says anyone with an interest in history can attend.

“She’s going to be speaking this time on on women immigrants and stories of survival through hardships is what she’ll be speaking about on Saturday. It’s open to anyone. It is sponsored by the American Association of University Women so there’s a particular interest in women but it’s actually adventurous to anyone with a particular interest in local history because that’s what she does. She kind of brings history and stories about the local area to life and she does it through personalized stories of individuals,” said Goffee.

The lecture is set to take place this Saturday at The John McIntire Library from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. This a free event that is open to the public.