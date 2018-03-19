Kekuta Manneh added to US roster for Paraguay game March 27

CHICAGO (AP) — Mexican league midfielder Kekuta Manneh has been added to the U.S. roster for a March 27 exhibition against Paraguay at Cary, North Carolina.

The 27-year-old was born in Ghana and became a U.S. citizen two years ago while he played with Vancouver. He was traded to Columbus in March 2017 and signed with Pachuca in December.

He is among eight players on the 23-man roster who could make their national team debuts. The others are goalkeeper Alex Bono; defenders Shaq Moore, Erik Palmer-Brown and Antonee Robinson; midfielders Marky Delgado and Tim Weah; and forward Andrija Novakovich

Four others have played just once: goalkeeper Zack Steffen, defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and midfielders Weston McKennie and Kenny Saief.

After failing to qualify for the World Cup, the U.S. will not play a competitive match until this summer.