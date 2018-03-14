ZANESVILLE, Ohio-A new business is giving people something different to do on a night out.

Kinsley’s Kloset Paint Studio & Boutique is a paint party studio in Zanesville. They sell several things such as clothes and paints but its focus is on painting wooden door hangers. Owner Kara Williams said painted door hangers can go with any home decor.

“It’s very similar to wine and canvas, except you leave with a wooden door hanger. I actually opened the business because I fell in love with painting the wine and canvas and I never wanted to hang the canvases up because they didn’t go with my home decor. Instead, I started going to a local studio in Georgia where we did paint on wood and they we’re wooden door handles,” said Williams.

Willams said this can be perfect for a girls night out as well as a children’s party. She said it doesn’t matter if you are a beginning artist or an experienced one, it will be fun either way.

“My biggest saying is leave your perfection at the door. And that’s kind of what it’s all about. I don’t necessarily want the mom to say no, I want you to paint your fox purple. Let the kids do it, let them have fun. Whenever people come to paint here, everybody can paint something different and just have fun,” said Williams.

Each sign cost $35 to $40. A birthday party for 11 kids is $150. For more information and hours you can call Kinsley’s Kloset at 740-616-0439.