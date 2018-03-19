LA Chargers sign ex-Miami center Mike Pouncey to 2-year deal

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Veteran center Mike Pouncey has agreed to a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers announced the deal with the three-time Pro Bowl selection Monday.

Pouncey was released by Miami last week after he refused a pay cut. He started all 16 games for the Dolphins last season, his seventh in the NFL.

The Chargers swooped in to grab a new center and powerful run blocker for what’s likely to be an impressive offensive line.

Spencer Pulley started all 16 games at center last season. Philip Rivers was sacked a career-low 18 times last season, but Los Angeles’ prolific offense sometimes struggled to get traction with its running game, which was ranked 26th in the NFL.

