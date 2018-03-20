LHP Brett Anderson back with Athletics on minor league deal

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Left-hander Brett Anderson is back pitching with the club for which he broke into the big leagues, reaching agreement on a minor league contract with the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Anderson spent the 2009-13 seasons with the A’s before being traded to the Rockies in December 2013. In nine years, he is 42-47 with a 4.04 ERA. He pitched for the Cubs and Toronto last year, going 4-4 with a 6.34 ERA in 13 starts and 55 1/3 innings.

Oakland also just brought back Trevor Cahill, who came up with Anderson and hopes to earn a spot in the vacated by right-hander Jharel Cotton, who needs Tommy John surgery.

