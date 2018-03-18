Licking County boys all-stars top Muskingum Valley

DRESDEN, Ohio — The Licking County boys all-star team topped the Muskingum Valley all-star team 103-71 on Saturday afternoon. Below are the participants, and point totals for each player.

Congratulations to all the area players selected to be a part of Saturday’s game.

MUSKINGUM VALLEY

Grey Bennett (Sheridan) – 2 points

Marty Sidwell (Morgan) – 7 points

Jake Mcloughlin (Tri-Valley) – 16 points

Phillip Williams (Zanesville) – 7 points

Shiloh Ridenour (Maysville) – 4 points

Trey White (Crooksville) – 8 points

Nick Meinert (John Glenn) – 6 points

Kyle Lones (West Muskingum) – 2 points

Cole Smith (Philo) – 4 points

Derek Kunkler (Rosecrans) – 10 points

Nick Pickrell (New Lexington) – 5 points

LICKING COUNTY

Peyton Walker (Newark Catholic) – 11 points

Brad Potes (Utica) – 0 points

Jack Lonzo (Granville) – 18 points

Landon Stanford (Granville Christian) – 0 points

Nick Windley (Granville) – 16 points

Carson Carter (Johnstown) – 7 points

Jeremy Butt (Northridge) – 5 points

Antonio Watson (Newark) – 9 points

Bryson Allen-Grover (Newark) – 12 points

D.J. Ortiz (Watkins Memorial) – 7 points

Josh Lopez (Licking Valley) – 2 points

Matt Dugue (Licking Heights) – 12 points

Treyton McCoy (Heath) – 4 points