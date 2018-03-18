Licking County boys all-stars top Muskingum Valley

DRESDEN, Ohio — The Licking County boys all-star team topped the Muskingum Valley all-star team 103-71 on Saturday afternoon. Below are the participants, and point totals for each player.
Congratulations to all the area players selected to be a part of Saturday’s game.
MUSKINGUM VALLEY
Grey Bennett (Sheridan) – 2 points
Marty Sidwell (Morgan) – 7 points
Jake Mcloughlin (Tri-Valley) – 16 points
Phillip Williams (Zanesville) – 7 points
Shiloh Ridenour (Maysville) – 4 points
Trey White (Crooksville) – 8 points
Nick Meinert (John Glenn) – 6 points
Kyle Lones (West Muskingum) – 2 points
Cole Smith (Philo) – 4 points
Derek Kunkler (Rosecrans) – 10 points
Nick Pickrell (New Lexington) – 5 points
LICKING COUNTY
Peyton Walker (Newark Catholic) – 11 points
Brad Potes (Utica) – 0 points
Jack Lonzo (Granville) – 18 points
Landon Stanford (Granville Christian) – 0 points
Nick Windley (Granville) – 16 points
Carson Carter (Johnstown) – 7 points
Jeremy Butt (Northridge) – 5 points
Antonio Watson (Newark) – 9 points
Bryson Allen-Grover (Newark) – 12 points
D.J. Ortiz (Watkins Memorial) – 7 points
Josh Lopez (Licking Valley) – 2 points
Matt Dugue (Licking Heights) – 12 points
Treyton McCoy (Heath) – 4 points