NEWARK, Ohio–Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of a 28-year-old Newark man.

Licking County Municipal Court is actively searching for William Starkey. He is wanted for probation violation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at(740) 349-6888. A special coding system protects the identity of the caller but allows for the reward to be issued at a later time.