Linda Regula writes a novel set at Zanesville’s very own “The Barn.”

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A Zanesville native has allowed her passion for writing to turn her into a self-publishing author.

Linda Regula’s latest novel, “A Bartender’s Tale,” is a fictional story that’s set at Zanesville’s very own, The Barn. The story takes readers through the journey and hardships of a local bartender.

“This book is called “A bartender’s tale,” and it’s about a young widowed mother who lost her husband in Iraq. She comes back to Zanesville to live with her mother and she’s locked in grief. The only time she comes alive is when she works here at The Barn, and the owner Jim was kind enough to let me set my story here,” said Author, Linda Regula.

Although Linda is the author of many novels, she say’s this one took her a little longer to write, and was written to praise women of the bar.

“I took a little longer because I loved coming in and sitting at the bar. So this one took me probably about seven months. I do know there’s a lot of young mothers that are widowed that they may be left school so they don’t really have the background to get into a corporate position. I wanted to write it to kind of praise these women because I think they are so courageous,” said Regula.

Regula say’s her hope is to continue doing what she loves while inspiring others. For more about her novels you can visit Amazon.com and search her name, Linda Regula.