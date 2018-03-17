Local church hosts prayer for first responders

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local church hosts an afternoon of prayer for first responders.

Norval Park Church invited first responders from the area to attend its Covered in Prayer program. The program was started by members Mike and Linda Henry.

“So we got the names and departments of our first responders in the area and we’ve been praying for them,” said Minister Keith Kress. “We had different people in the congregation take different ones and pray for them everyday for the past year.”

Many first responders showed up to socialize and partake in prayers and scriptures. Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury spoke to the crowd about the importance of the community.

“These folks need a support system,” said Kress. “Of course they have their families, many of them, and they have one another to help, but it’s good to have the knowledge that people are praying for you and that God is on your side as well.”

This is the second year the church has done this program and they said they will continue to do it.