Local OSU Alumni Club recognized by Commissioners

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Muskingum County is being honored for its outstanding work in the community.

The Muskingum County Club has been servicing the community for 30 years now through service projects and scholarships. Today the club received a proclamation from the County Commissioners recognizing the amount of scholarships they have given out.

“Very pleased to say that we are going over $140,000 in scholarship money,” said Terry Kopchak the President of the club. “And just this year alone we’ll be awarding $12,350 to current Ohio State students and high school seniors who plan to attend Ohio State.”

Kopchak says the OSU Alumni Club of Muskingum County is one of the most awarded clubs winning the “Outstanding Alumni Club” award for the last six years. The club also does service projects in addition to awarding scholarships.

“We support a lot of the community projects. In fact, this year we’re doing an April month of service project to benefit the Eastside Community Ministry,” said Kopchak. “We’ve supported Christ’s Table, the Animal Shelter, and a lot of other non-profits in the area as well.”

The club will be hosting a Scholarship Auction April 5th at the VFW on Putnam Avenue to help raise money for the scholarships. Former OSU basketball player Ron Stokes will be the guest speaker and there will be both live and silent auctions. Tickets will be $20 per person or $175 for a corporate table of eight and can be purchased from board members or Tom’s Print Shop. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.