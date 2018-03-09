Local wrestlers compete at day two of state wrestling tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Four Muskingum Valley League wrestlers have guaranteed themselves that they will be on the podium Saturday at the state wrestling meet.

Friday morning stared slow for the MVL wrestlers. The league had four wrestlers competing in the quarterfinals in division II, and all four fell.

In the 220 quarterfinals New Lexington’s Luke Shivley had a third period lead slip away from him in a 3-2 loss to Maumee’s Brandon Phillips. Shivley then went on to win in the consolation bracket 8-5 against Blake Robbins of Louisville to ensure that he’ll still be wrestling Saturday.

A pair of Sheridan team mates fell in the quarterfinals, but one bounced back in the consolation round. Noah Barnett was pinned by Jax Leonard of Lousville in 145 but did win his consolation match, meaning he’ll place. The Generals Owen Loughman lost in the quarterfinals to Stone Day of Valley View and then lost his next match in the consolation round to end his run in the state tournament.

The MVL wrestler of the year, Wes Pauley of Morgan, struggled in his quarterfinal match with Kevon Freeman of Lake Catholic. He fell 12-0 in a major decision. However, the Raider junior bounced back nicely to win in the consolation round, beating Stefan Farian 8-5.

In division III’s 138 weight class West Muskingum’s Carter Winegardner started in the consolation round and defeated Dallas Scott from Centerburg 9-8.

Then in division I Tri-Valley’s Joshep Eckelberry lost to Micah Dusseau of Hilliard Davidson in the consolation round to end his season.

The state wrestling tournament will continue Saturday morning. The consolation semifinals will begin at 10 a.m.

Brackets can be found at www.baumspage.com