College basketball at The Barn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Teams have been selected and people are filling out their brackets as it’s time for this year’s NCAA basketball tournament.

The biggest tournament in college basketball is almost underway. The Barn, in Zanesville, will have all the games on throughout the entire tournament. Owner Jim Watson said there will be specials being offered during every game.

“We’ve got a lot of specials going on. $.65 boneless wings for the entire season. That’s first day we’re going to do $.65 boneless and traditional. We’ve got the Ohio State game at 4:00 on Thursday so it’s going to be exciting. It’s great to see the Buckeyes back in the tournament,” said Watson.

Millions of brackets are filled out every year and The Barn is offering a free entry bracket challenge where the winner will receive a $50 gift card.

“I’m going to keep my Final Four close to the vest but, we’ve got a bracket challenge going on here at the Barn for a $50 gift card so if anybody want’s,” said Watson.

The Barn will also be having additional events and specials on Saturday, March 17th, in celebration of St. Patty’s Day.