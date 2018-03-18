Meadowbrook headed to Final Four in Columbus

ATHENS, Ohio — The Meadowbrook Colts advanced their first Final Four in school history with a 36-31 win over John Glenn on Saturday afternoon.

In a low-scoring affair, the Little Muskies jumped ahead early scoring the first five points of the game, and opening a 9-6 lead after the first quarter.

However Peyton Neff kept the Colts in the game with teammates Trey Singleton and Davis Black getting off to slow starts. Neff scored the first eight Meadowbrook points, and helped the Colts carry a 16-15 lead into the locker room.

The third quarter provided the most excitement on the afternoon, with the Muskies out-scoring Meadowbrook 14-12 in the third frame, and carrying a single-point lead into the 4th quarter.

But the Colts scored on the first possession of the 4th quarter, and then played keep-away, holding John Glenn to just two fourth-quarter points to seal the victory.

Neff lead the Colts with 12 points on the afternoon, while Singleton and Black both chipped in 11 for Meadowbrook.

Sam Kumler and Casey Smith each scored 9 points to lead John Glenn, while Shane Bonner added 7.

Meadowbrook advances to Columbus where they will face Trotwood Madison with a spot in the State Championship game on the line. That game will tip-off at 10:45 a.m. on Friday morning from The Schottenstein Center.