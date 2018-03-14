Meadowbrook ready for return to regionals

BYESVILLE, Ohio – Last year’s trip to the regional tournament didn’t go the way Meadowbrook had hoped. Now they’re ready for redemption this year.

The Colts ran into a tough Vinton County team last year ending their season in the regional semi-final. This year they have another tough test in the regional semis. They’ll hope to slay the Dragons of Fairland, who finished ranked fourth in the final DII AP poll.

Colts head coach Lou Tolzda said that his team has been using last year’s regional loss as motivation all year.

“When we walked off the floor last year we thought that we left something out there. And we were all kind of disappointed. We were kind of building to that point. This year we didn’t know where we were going to go. We made it a point that we aren’t going to go down there just to show up,” said Tolzda.

One of the players who felt the pain of last year’s regional loss was Trey Singleton. He was voted as the co-East District Player of the Year but has his eyes set on making it to Columbus.

Singleton said the Dragons team that Meadowbrook will play Thursday can get production for anywhere in the lineup.

“Any of them can score. They are all good players. They can go on big runs but they can also play bad at time. But they are all good players,” said Singleton.

The game will tip off Thursday from the Convo Center after the John Glenn-Unioto game. The winner of those two regional semi-finals will meet for the regional title on Saturday.