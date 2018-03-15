Meadowbrook uses big 4th quarter to clinch berth in Regional Final

ATHENS, Ohio — The Meadowbrook Colts are headed to Regional Final after defeating Fairland by a final 60-57 at The Convo on Thursday night.

The Dragons jumped out early on the Colts, opening up a 17-9 lead after the first quarter. But Meadowbrook fought back in the second eight minutes to cut the Fairland lead to just one at the break.

Meadowbrook never lead by more than two points in the game until the final minute when two Trey Singleton free throws put the Colts ahead by three. The Dragons desperation three-point attempt as time expired was no good.

Singleton, the East District’s Division-II Co-Player of the Year scored 31 points to lead the Colts on the night.

Meadowbrook will now face the John Glenn Little Muskies in the Regional Championship on Saturday back at The Convo in Athens. Tip-off will be at 3 p.m. and you can hear that game on Z92 radio.