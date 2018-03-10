Missouri forward Jordan Barnett arrested for DWI

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri basketball player Jordan Barnett has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Spokesperson Brian Weimer of the Missouri University Police Department says Barnett was arrested at 3:26 a.m. Saturday. The report indicated Barnett failed to drive within a single lane.

The arrest comes two days after Missouri’s 62-60 loss to Georgia in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Missouri (20-12) is expected to be selected for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. However, Barnett’s arrest may put his status in jeopardy. The school student-athlete handbook says the punishment for driving under the influence is a minimum of one-week suspension for a first offense.

Barnett has averaged 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Tigers in his senior season. He’s been Missouri’s second-leading scorer and rebounder.