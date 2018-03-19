Monday’s Scores

by Associated Press on March 19, 2018 at 8:54 pm

BOYS BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 1A=

State Semifinal=

Lourdes Regional 63, Faith Christian Academy 38

PIAA Class 4A=

State Semifinal=

Imhotep Charter 65, Bethlehem Catholic 60

Sharon 65, Quaker Valley 48

PIAA Class 5A=

State Semifinal=

Mars 62, Milton Hershey 61

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 2A=

State Semifinal=

Philadelphia West Catholic 50, Penns Manor 48

PIAA Class 3A=

State Semifinal=

Bishop Canevin 67, East Allegheny 52

Neumann-Goretti 66, Dunmore 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

