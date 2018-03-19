Monday’s Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 1A=
State Semifinal=
Lourdes Regional 63, Faith Christian Academy 38
PIAA Class 4A=
State Semifinal=
Imhotep Charter 65, Bethlehem Catholic 60
Sharon 65, Quaker Valley 48
PIAA Class 5A=
State Semifinal=
Mars 62, Milton Hershey 61
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 2A=
State Semifinal=
Philadelphia West Catholic 50, Penns Manor 48
PIAA Class 3A=
State Semifinal=
Bishop Canevin 67, East Allegheny 52
Neumann-Goretti 66, Dunmore 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/