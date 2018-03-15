Muskingum County Regional Stakeholder Meeting

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A regional stakeholder meeting to discuss the direction of education in Ohio will take place next week.

The meeting, hosted by the Muskingum County Community Foundation, will give parents, educators, students, and more an opportunity to provide feedback and input on Ohio’s Draft Education Strategic Plan.

“There will be a short presentation by the State Superintendent and then there will be plenty of discussion and opportunity for people to talk a little bit about where they think education in the state of Ohio should go,” said Brian Wagner the CEO at the MCCF.

Participants will get a chance to voice their opinions on what level of involvement the state should have in making decisions and how much control local government should have. Several topics will be addressed and attendees will be able to offer input and suggestions on them.

“There’s been a lot of discussion around the standardized testing and common core, and some other ideas that are out there and I think this is a right and good idea to engage the community,” said Wagner.

The meeting will take place at Zanesville High School on March 20th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. It is free to attend, but registration is encouraged. The MCCF is hosting the meeting in partnership with Philanthropy Ohio and the State Board. You can register for the event here.