Muskingum names Eric Ieuter new head football coach

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The Fighting Muskies have named Eric Ieuter as the new head coach for their football team.

Ieuter spent the 2017 season with the Florida Gators working with the team’s quarterbacks and making strategic gameday preparations. Prior to that, Ieuter spent 11 seasons at the Division II level with Michigan Technological University as a wide receivers and special teams coach, and most recently as the team’s offensive coordinator.

During his time at Michigan Tech, Ieuter’s offense finished among the top five in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) in both total offense and rushing offense three times. Working closely with the team’s quarterbacks and wide receivers, several of Ieuter’s players reset several school records and received All-GLIAC honors. In 2012, the team won the GLIAC North Championship and in 2014 made the NCAA Playoffs.

“The response to our search for Muskingum’s next head football coach was very strong, but ultimately Erik made a significant impression,” said Muskingum University President Susan Hasseler. “Erik is not only highly qualified from a technical standpoint, but he has also demonstrated a commitment to fostering and developing students and teams that achieve at the highest possible levels as athletes, students and leaders.”

Ieuter attended Division III Albion College where he was a wide receiver and punt returner, helping lead them to two Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) Conference Championships.

“The momentum behind Muskingum’s commitment to student achievement and excellence is very exciting, and I am grateful to President Hasseler and AD Steve Brockelbank for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this important work,” said Ieuter of his hiring.

Ieuter, and his Muskingum Fighting Muskies, will take the field for the first time on September 1st when they travel to Waynesburg to take on the Yellow Jackets.