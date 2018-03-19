MVL girls All-League team announced

Player of the Year
Carson Miller (Crooksville)
Co-Coaches of the Year
Pat Miller (Maysville)
JD Walters (Sheridan)
First Team All-MVL
Kendyl Mick (Sheridan)
Madison Hunter (John Glenn)
Bailee Smith (Maysville)
Kaylie Apperson (Morgan)
Carson Miller (Crooksville)
Alivia Bash (Tri-Valley)
Rachel Cooke (Sheridan)
Destiny Hutcheson (Philo)
Macie Jarrett (Maysville)
Audrey Spiker (Tri-Valley)
Alexis Samson (Maysville)
Kara Hopkins (Morgan)
Special Mention
Bethany Colling (Philo)
Kendyl Howe (Tri-Valley)
Emma Conrad (Sheridan)
Lyndi Slack (John Glenn)
Hayley Barker (West Muskingum)
Honorable Mention
Jena Wharton (Sheridan)
Lauren Sherry (John Glenn)
Shelly Irvin (Philo)
Kassidy Rock (Mayvsille)
Rilee Coon (Morgan)
Maggie Skillman (New Lexington)
Kenadee Dillon (New Lexington)
Morgan Cooper (West Muskingum)
Emma Allen (West Muskingum)
Ava Finck (Crooksville)
McKenzie Leroy (Crooksville)