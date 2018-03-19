Navratilova ‘angry’ at pay gap to McEnroe for BBC work

LONDON (AP) — Martina Navratilova says she is “angry” and feels let down by the BBC after learning that John McEnroe gets paid at least 10 times more than her for their broadcasting roles at Wimbledon.

In a list of the BBC’s highest-paid workers published last year, it was revealed that McEnroe earned between 150,000-199,999 pounds ($210,000-280,000) for working at Wimbledon.

Navratilova says she gets paid 15,000 pounds ($21,000).

Navratilova, a nine-time singles champion at the All England Club, says she was told by the BBC that she earns a “comparable amount, so … we were not told the truth” and says “it makes me angry for the other women that I think go through this.”

The BBC responded to Navratilova’s comments on the BBC’s Panorama program that, as an “occasional contributor,” she appears on fewer broadcasts and is on a different type of contract than McEnroe.