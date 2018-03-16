NCAA Latest: Texas A&M-Providence opens tournament’s Day 2

Virginia, the overall top seed, starts its NCAA Tournament Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina, the day after double-digit seeds Buffalo and Loyola-Chicago provided first-round upsets.

Day two of round of 64 begins at 12:15 p.m. ET with No. 7 seed Texas A&M playing No. 10 Providence in a West Region game in Charlotte.

No. 2 Purdue tips off against No. 15 Cal State Fullerton 25 minutes later in the East Region in Detroit. No. 4 Wichita State meets No. 13 Marshall in San Diego at 1:30 p.m. in another East game

Virginia opens against No. 16 UMBC in the South Region in the late game in Charlotte.

On Thursday, No. 13 Buffalo knocked out No. 4 Arizona 89-68, leaving the Pac-12 without a win in the tournament for the first time since 1986.

No. 11 Loyola-Chicago used a long 3-pointer right before the buzzer to eliminate No. 6 Miami.

