(KXAN) Doctors have a new way to map the heart and track deadly abnormal heartbeats.

It’s called Cardioinsight, which is a vest created from electrodes. The cardio vest maps a patient’s heart from the outside in. It can also find an irregular heartbeat, which could cause a stroke or heart failure.

“If you’re tracking someone who’s staying on the phone you can tell where the neighborhood is, this gives us the apartment,” said Dr. Amin Al-Ahmad, a cardiac electrophysiologist at the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center.

Al-Ahmad says the high-tech vest is completely personalized.

“It actually utilizes the patient’s own anatomy. So in other words, the patient has a CT scan, so we can see exactly what that patient’s heart looks like because every patient’s heart looks a little differently,” said Al-Ahmad.

Right now, doctors only have 12 electrodes to look inside a patient’s heart. With the cardio vest, doctors can have more than 250, and there are only 11 hospitals across the country that have it.

