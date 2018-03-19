No. 11 seed Buffalo in Women’s Sweet 16 after upset of FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Cierra Dillard scored 22 points and 11th-seeded Buffalo shocked No. 3 seed Florida State 86-65 on Monday night to advance to the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

The Bulls, who were one of the last four to earn an at-large berth in the 64-team field, shot 47.4 percent from the field and went 24 of 26 from the foul line. They also held the Seminoles to 3 of 25 on 3-pointers and 33.8 percent from the field.

Buffalo (29-5) won’t have far to go for the regional semifinal as it will face defending champion and second-seeded South Carolina on Saturday in Albany, New York.

It is the first time that in eight games that Florida State (26-7) has dropped an NCAA Tournament contest when it has been the host.

Buffalo seized control late in the first half. The game was tied at 28 with 2:05 remaining when the Bulls closed the half with a 10-2 run, including eight straight points by Dillard, to take a 39-30 lead at halftime.

The Bulls would then extend the lead to 14 with a 7-2 run to start the third quarter. They would lead by as many as 14 early in the fourth quarter.

Stephanie Reid scored 18 points and Summer Hemphill added 17 for Buffalo, which is unbeaten this season the 25 games it has led at halftime.

Shakayla Thomas led Florida State with 25 points in her final game and Nausia Woolfolk added 12.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo: Two days after getting their first NCAA Tournament win over South Florida, the Bulls are the first MAC team since Bowling Green in 2007 to advance to the Sweet 16. They were joined moments later by MAC rival Central Michigan which knocked off Ohio State also as an 11-seed.

Florida State: The Seminoles were hoping to make their fourth straight Sweet 16 performance but were unable to control the pace of the game. Imani Wright, who came into the game with 103 3-pointers this season, was 0 of 10 from beyond the arc.