North Korea Promises to End Nuclear Program

(NBC News) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a stunning promise to negotiators late Thursday night stating that he will end his country’s nuclear program.

“I told President Trump that in our meeting, North Korean Leader Kim said he is committed to denuclearization” stated South Korea’s National Security Advisor, Chung Eui-yong who also went on to say, “President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization.”

Kim Jong Un has reportedly told negotiators that he will stop nuclear tests and is not only willing but eager to meet with President Trump. The President in turn embraced the offer.

Permanent denuclearization has seemed an impossible goal especially after months of angry insults between Trump and Kim.