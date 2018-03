The Ohio Department of Transportation says it’s starting a resurfacing project on Monday. Contractor Shelly and Sands will begin resurfacing on I-77, just south of and including the State Route 541 interchange to the Tuscarawas County line. One lane in each direction will be closed for the majority of the project. Ramps at State Route 541 will close, one at a time starting April 2nd, for a maximum of 14 days each. The project is expected to be completed October 31st,