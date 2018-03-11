Ohio State headed to the “Big Dance” as a 5-seed

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buckeyes haven’t played a basketball game in nine days, and while they will have to wait four more before they hit the hardwood again, they finally know their opponent.

Ohio State was bounced out of the Big Ten Tournament by Penn State after just one game back on March 2nd, and have had to sit and wait since then to find out who they would be playing when March Madness begins next week.

Today, Chris Holtmann and his team got their answer.

When the at-large bids were announced during the Selection Show, it was no surprise to see Ohio State’s name called. And when the bracket was finally revealed, the Buckeyes found themselves as a 5-seed in the West region.

The Buckeyes will begin their tournament run with a match-up vs. the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State on Thursday at 4 p.m. The game will be played in Boise, Idaho.

If Ohio State were to advance past South Dakota State, they will face the winner between Gonzaga, the 4-seed, and 13th-seeded UNC-Greensboro. The “Zags”, who will be favored to win their opening match-up, beat Ohio State 86-59 back on November 24th.