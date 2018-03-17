Olympic champion Hirscher wins season-ending giant slalom

ARE, Sweden (AP) — Olympic champion Marcel Hirscher won the season-ending men’s World Cup giant slalom on Saturday for his 58th career victory.

The Austrian had already locked up the season title in the discipline and his seventh straight overall championship two weeks ago. On Saturday, he became only the third skier to win 13 races in a single World Cup season, after Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark in 1978-79 and Austria’s Hermann Maier in 2000-01.

Hirscher beat Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway by 0.23 seconds, while Victor Muffat-Jeandet of France was another 0.03 back in third.

Earlier, overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin built a commanding lead in the first run of the women’s slalom at the World Cup finals.