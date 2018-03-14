Panthers bring back 38-year-old Peppers for 1 more year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have announced they have re-signed free agent defensive end Julius Peppers to a one-year contract.

A person familiar with the situation says the deal is for $5 million, with $2.5 million guaranteed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the team does not release financial terms of contracts.

The 38-year-old Peppers will be entering his 17th NFL season, including his 10th with the Panthers. A nine-time Pro bowl selection, Peppers returned to Carolina last season as a free agent and had 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Peppers helps provide some depth at defensive end after starter Charles Johnson was released earlier this offseason.

Peppers’ 154 ½ sacks are the fourth-most in NFL history.

