Pence to speak about Trump policies, including tax cuts

CLEVELAND (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is to give remarks during an America First Policies event in Cleveland and attend a private fundraiser for an Ohio congressman.

A White House official says Pence is to speak Friday afternoon at a policy event at the InterContinental Cleveland Hotel. The event is part of a series called “Tax Cuts to Put America First.” The official says it will highlight President Donald Trump’s policy accomplishments, focusing on the tax changes and their effects on Cleveland and Ohio.

America First Policies is a nonprofit group that promotes Trump’s policies.

Pence will be introduced at the event by Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, a member of the House GOP’s conservative Freedom Caucus.

The vice president then will attend a fundraiser for Rep. Steve Stivers, an Ohio Republican.