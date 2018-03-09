Pet of the Week: Ike

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society is looking for a furever home for a sweet Greyhound that loves to run and play.

Ike has been at the Animal Shelter Society for a couple of weeks now. His owner surrendered him to the shelter when they could no longer take care of him. Executive Director, Jody Murray, said the shelter is trying to quickly find a home for Ike because being at the shelter is causing him stress.

“As you can see he’s just really a good boy. He gets along with other dogs very well. And unlike a lot of Greyhound’s gets along with cats very well,” said Murray. “Obviously needs a lot of area to run and play. Greyhound’s need a lot of exercise lots of just places to run and play.”

Ike is up to date on all of his shots and has had his surgeries. To help him find a home Ike’s adoption fee has been reduced to $200 plus $10.75 for his adoption fee. The Animal Shelter also has a fundraiser coming up next Thursday to help them continue to take care of animals in need.

“It’s one of our larger fundraisers that we have. The great thing about it is there’s going to be four chefs there. Lots of special appetizers, desserts, things like that. We will as always have a 50/50 raffle there. We’re going to have a few items to auction off,” said Murray.

Yappy Hour will be at the Zanesville Country Club from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on March 15th. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased from any board member.