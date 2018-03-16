Pet of the Week: Oscar

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- It’s Friday so we have a new furry friend to introduce you to for Pet of the Week.

Meet Oscar. He’s a cocker spaniel mix between 8 and 10 weeks old. He came into the shelter as part of an unwanted litter. Oscar is a sweet pup with a lot of love.

“He’s a great little guy. Obviously, likes to be held, likes to be petted. Just a wonderful, going to make someone a wonderful little puppy,” said shelter Executive Director Jody Murray. “Probably not going to get real big because we think he’s part dotson part, cocker spaniel. So as you can see he likes to snuggle up with you.”

Since Oscar is just a puppy he will need to be housebroken. Murray says training him should be easy as long as you are patient and consistent.

“The good thing about puppies is you’re starting out from zero. So you can put him on a good housebreaking schedule. You know, as far as working in a crate and things like that. Just start him on a good routine. A good schedule,” said Murray.

Oscar has a couple of siblings at the shelter who are also up for adoption. His adoption fee is $265.75 including his dog license. Oscar hasn’t had his surgeries or all of his shots yet so he’s not quite ready to go home.