Philo’s Cole Cox signs to play football at Dennison

DUNCAN FALLS, Ohio — Another area athlete will continue his athletic, and academic, career at the next level as Philo senior Cole Cox today signed his letter of intent to play football at Dennison.

Cox headed into the 2017 season as one of the Electrics top players on the defensive side of the ball. Unfortunately he suffered an injury in the first game of the year, causing him to miss his entire senior season.

Despite not being able to help his team on the field, Cox continued to be a presence as one of the leaders on the team in the locker room, and on the sidelines during games.

“Yeah, it was a heart-breaker. It was nice for the guys on the team this year to let me stick around and be in the locker room and at games and everything like that,” said Cox.

Fortunately for Cox, he has been sending film to the Dennison coaches since his sophomore year, and missing his senior season didn’t set him back. Now, he’s looking forward to playing in a fast, aggressive-style defense.

“Their defense is really fast-paced. They’re pretty aggressive on defense, they blitz a lot so that will be fun for me. And I’m not going to play offense but I like the style of their offense. They’re fast and [throw] a lot of passes,” he explained.

While bittersweet to see his Philo career come to an end, Cox is excited about the next step that he knows was made possible through the help of his coaches and those around him.

“I love my high school coaches. They’ve done so much for me, and taught me so much and everything. They helped get today set up and just have had a huge impact on my life and of course my high school, but, it’s been a good time,” Cole smiled.

Of course he couldn’t forget two important people.

“Thanks to my parents, and team, and coaches, and everybody,” he ended.

Cox’s teammates, Isaac Gill and Lane Deal, both signed last month to play at the next level as well. Gill will be heading to Ohio University, while Deal is headed to Findlay.