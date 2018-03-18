The Pioneer and Historical Society of Muskingum County hosts WWI history event

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local museum has coordinated a series of events to help the community learn more about World War I.

Sunday, the door of The Pioneer and Historical Society of Muskingum County were open, as many were taken through the history of WWI.

“Today we have our first in a series of three events that we are doing for World War One. We have programs here at our museum open to the public, free. We always would like for people to come and attend. We try to keep them informed of history,” said Program Specialist, Tina Whickline.

As the first day of a three part series, Whickline said it’s very important to learn about the history that gives Americans freedoms today.

“I think we always have to remember the events that brought us to where we are today and look back on those events and keep those in mind with everything that’s happening in our country today and to be mindful of the people who have sacrificed to give America the freedoms that we have today,” said Whickline.

Offering a change to learn more about WWII, the next event at The Pioneer and Historical Society of Muskingum County will be held on Sunday, April 22, at 2:00 P.M.