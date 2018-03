Redskins sign speedy wide receiver Paul Richardson

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have signed former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson.

The team announced the deal Thursday about 20 hours into NFL free agency. Richardson gives Washington the outside speed threat it lacked last season after the departure of DeSean Jackson.

Richardson had 95 catches for 1,302 yards and eight touchdowns in four seasons with the Seahawks after they drafted him in the second round in 2014. The 25-year-old had 44 receptions for 703 yards and six touchdowns last season.

According to multiple reports, Richardson’s deal is worth $40 million over five years. Richardson joins a Redskins receiving group that also includes Jamison Crowder, 2016 first-round pick Josh Doctson and Brian Quick, who was re-signed this week.

The Redskins will look very different in the passing game with recently acquired quarterback Alex Smith replacing Kirk Cousins and receivers Ryan Grant and Terrelle Pryor and tight end Niles Paul gone. Grant signed with the Baltimore Ravens, while Paul joined the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Washington also signed former Dallas Cowboys punter Sam Irwin-Hill, according to a tweet from his agent. The 27-year-old figures to be training camp competition for established punter Tress Way.

