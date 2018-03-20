The return of Shark Tub

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Spark Five Sixty formally know as Muskingum County Business Incubator will be having its fourth Annual Shark Tub.

20 different companies will be competing for $10,000 in total cash prizes. There will be ten innovative technology and ten traditional businesses to compete. The top two businesses from each category will present their pitches to the sharks.

“It’s also a way to learn how you need to think about your business, how you need to communicate about your business. Building it and selling it doesn’t always work. You really have to communicate what the product is that you’re offering, what the services that you’re offering,” said Roth.

Roth said previous winners and other contestants will be back at shark tub to help new start-up companies go through the rigorous process.

“The people who can communicate what the process feels like are the people who went through it. I’m the one who’s putting the event on, we’re putting the event on, but the businesses that have actually gone through this are the best people to communicate what the experience is like,” said Roth

If you are interested in entering your business in Shark Tub, or attending, you can gain more information at Spark560.com.