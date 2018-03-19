ZANESVILLE, Ohio- After being closed for a month Riverside Park reopens to the public.

Flooding of the Muskingum River caused Riverside Park to shut down. The superintendent of cemetery and parks and recreation says it took crews four days to clean the park up.

“We got plenty of calls through the month it was closed. People wanting to know if it was open,” said Jeff Johnson the Superintendent of Cemeteries and Parks and Recreation. “There was a lot of debris on the road. We had to get it out of the way so that people could get in and out. Mud, just stuff like that, from the flooding.”

The park is open everyday from daylight until dusk. Pet owners are asked to clean up behind their animals if they bring them to the park.