S Korean firm joins Ohio effort to build petrochemical plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) says a major South Korean industrial plant builder has joined Ohio’s effort to build a multi-billion dollar petrochemical plant.

Kasich on Monday called the partnership between Seoul-based Daelim (day-LIHM’) Industrial and Thailand’s PTT Global Chemical a “game-changer” for the proposed ethane “cracker” in eastern Ohio’s Belmont County.

Discussed for years, the facility would convert ethane, a byproduct of natural gas drilling, into an ingredient for producing plastics.

JobsOhio, Ohio’s privatized economic development office, has provided $19 million to the project. Officials say it would create thousands of construction jobs and hundreds of permanent positions.

PTT says it’s invested about $100 million so far on engineering and design.

According to its website, Daelim is South Korea’s oldest construction company and an expert in petrochemical technology.