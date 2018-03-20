Saint Joseph’s names Jill Bodensteiner 1st female AD

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saint Joseph’s has named Jill Bodensteiner as its first female athletic director.

Bodensteiner succeeds Don DiJulia, who retired following a 35-year stint as AD.

Bodensteiner will be introduced Thursday at Hagan Arena, and she starts June 1. She will oversee the Hawks’ 20 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s varsity sports, membership in the Atlantic 10 Conference and multiple club and intramural athletics.

“If anything needs to change, we won’t hesitate to do so,” she said Tuesday.

She spent 20 years at Notre Dame, the last five as senior associate athletic director. She also served on the Committee on Women’s Athletics and the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee.