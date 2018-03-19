School official convicted of sex contact with girl sentenced

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school superintendent convicted of sexual contact with a young girl has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Fifty-two-year-old Patrick O’Donnell was sentenced to 4 1/2 years on a gross sexual imposition count Monday in Bellefontaine (behl-FOWN’-tihn), roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Columbus.

The former Indian Lake Local Schools superintendent previously entered an Alford plea to the charge. That means he doesn’t admit to the charge but acknowledges there’s enough evidence to convict him.

Court records show the child alleged O’Donnell touched her inappropriately.

Other charges were dropped in the plea deal. O’Donnell had pleaded not guilty to charges including rape of a child younger than 13.

O’Donnell’s attorney says the sentence allows them ask the judge later to grant early release on probation.