School that had shooting warns of discipline for walkouts

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) — A superintendent says students at an Ohio high school that had a shooting last year could face school detention or more serious discipline for leaving class to protest gun violence in conjunction with nationwide student walkouts Wednesday.

West Liberty-Salem Superintendent Kraig Hissong tells the Springfield News-Sun that the school campus isn’t the place for political demonstrations and it’s not in the district’s interest to endorse political movements.

Officials at the school warned students they would face consequences for walking out, but some teens said that didn’t deter them.

The student most severely injured in the West Liberty shooting urged classmates to instead honor the victims of the recent Florida school massacre through a memorial service Wednesday in the school gym.

Hissong says that was allowed because it’s nonpolitical and indoors.

___

