Seahawks lock up safety Bradley McDougald with new contract

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are retaining one of their key defensive backs by signing safety Bradley McDougald to a three-year contract.

Bringing back McDougald was important for the Seahawks after he showed his value last season with his ability to fill in at both strong safety and free safety. McDougald was able to fill in for Earl Thomas when he was injured and took over for Kam Chancellor after he was lost for the season to a neck injury.

McDougald was set to become a free agent after playing last season on a one-year deal. NFL.com reported McDougald’s new deal is worth up to nearly $14 million. McDougald finished the 2017 season with 67 tackles and four passes defensed.

