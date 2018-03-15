Search Warrant Executed at Muskingum County Engineer’s Office

The State Auditor’s Office executed a search warrant Thursday at the Muskingum County Engineer Doug Davis’ Office.

State Auditor Dave Yost’s Office received a complaint in early December of 2017, alleging improprieties involving the engineer’s office.

The Auditor’s Special Audit Task Force, comprised of senior staff in the Auditor’s Office, reviewed evidence gathered and voted to begin a preliminary investigation and audit.

The subsequent investigation, which involved both the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Department and Prosecutor’s Office, provided evidence used to obtain the search warrant.

The warrant was issued Wednesday, March 14th.

Because of the investigation and audit are ongoing, the Auditor’s Office will have no future comment.

Davis says “State Auditors are looking at his office’s records and he is awaiting the results and will comply with any corrective measures the State requests.”