Serena Williams helps break ground for new Miami Open site

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — On the eve of the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, the tennis tournament is celebrating groundbreaking at its future site — the Miami Dolphins’ stadium.

Eight-time champion Serena Williams and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross were among those putting shovels in the ground to help convert the complex for tennis.

The tournament has been held since 1987 on Key Biscayne, but an appeals court decision prevented upgrades to the complex there, and the Miami Open will move to the Dolphins’ stadium next year.

Ross spent $500 million on recent stadium renovations, including a canopy, and now the backhoes and front-end loaders have returned. While the ceremonial groundbreaking was Monday, work began weeks ago to construct outer courts and a spectator plaza in the parking lot adjacent to the stadium.

