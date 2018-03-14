Several injured in RTA bus collision with car

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A Regional Transit Authority bus has collided with multiple vehicles in Ohio, leaving several people injured including two children with life-threatening injuries.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in Harrison Township, which is about 5 miles north of Dayton.

A preliminary investigation shows a Cadillac traveling southbound struck one vehicle and then hit the bus, causing the bus to veer off the side of the road. The bus re-entered the road and struck a minivan.

Police say the bus and the minivan traveled down an embankment into an Auto Zone parking lot. The bus hit a parked car before finally coming to a stop outside of the store.

Authorities believe alcohol and speed were both factors in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.