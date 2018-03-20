Sheriff Lutz: Bank Robbery Suspect in Custody

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says a man wanted for a bank robbery in Barboursville, West Virginia was arrested Tuesday afternoon in South Zanesville. Lutz says it happened around 4:30 p.m. after deputies frantically searched five different locations on the Maysville Pike for 33-year-old Terrel Coy Davis of the Parkersburg/Athens area. Officers from West Virginia told Lutz that the suspect might be in Muskingum County. Sheriff Lutz says Davis was finally arrested without incident in the parking lot of Dollar General and Radio Shack. WTAP TV in Parkersburg is reporting that Davis was wanted in connection with the robbery of First Sentry Bank in Barboursville, West Virginia. Davis is being held in the Muskingum County Jail.