Shooting prompts lockdown at suburban Cleveland mall

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — A shooting has prompted a lockdown at a popular suburban Cleveland shopping mall.

The lockdown at Beachwood Place Mall began around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. A Beachwood police dispatcher said the lockdown remained in place more than two hours later.

WEWS-TV is reporting that officials say a shooting victim has been taken to a hospital and a suspect has been arrested.

Shoppers inside the mall locked themselves inside stores when the lockdown occurred while other shoppers ran to the exits.

It’s unclear if the shooting occurred inside or outside of the mall.

A spokeswoman for the mall’s owner, Chicago-based GGP Inc., referred question to Beachwood police.